The man accused of driving his vehicle through the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club made his first court appearance Friday.

Cale Winternheimer is charged with arson, criminal recklessness, and armed with a deadly weapon.

A judge found probable cause for those charges and set his bond at $250,000.

If Winternheimer post that bond, he will be on home detention.

He will return back to court May 1st for his initial hearing.

Previous story:

Suspect in Motorcycle Club Shooting Sent to Hospital

