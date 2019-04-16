Man Accused in Teen Kidnapping Case Returning to Kentucky

Glenn Harper is being extradited back to Kentucky to face charges in connection with the kidnapping of a Hopkins County teen. Harper was lodged into Baldwin County Jail after he was found in Alabama with 16-year-old Lauryn Sizemore near a Neighborhood Walmart.

Harper is the teen’s step-grandfather.

For security reasons, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office will not share when he will be in the Hopkins County Jail.

Sizemore was reunited with family members earlier this month.

