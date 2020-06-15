Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill Reopens With Precautions in Place

The Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill is reopening on Monday, June 15, in Owensboro, Kentucky, after all Malco locations temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill reopens, a number of new safety protocols have been put in place to keep its employees and customers safe.

Malco says its new safety program is based on state and local directives to keep everyone as healthy and as safe as possible.

Employee/Business Safety Protocols:

All Malco employees will be screened prior to each shift by giving a verbal disclosure that they’re not sick and by having their temperatures checked.

According to Malco, employees will also properly and frequently wash their hands (upon arriving at work and every 30 minutes after that while on their shift, and between each change of gloves.)

Malco employees must also wear a mask at all times. Gloves must be replaced every 30 minutes. If at any time the gloves become contaminated with a foreign substance, they’re to be taken off and replaced with new ones.

High contact surfaces and restrooms will be sanitized at a minimum of once every 30 minutes. Auditorium doors will be kept open at all times to reduce contact. All locations will have sanitizer stations placed throughout the building for both guests and staff to use.

All high-traffic areas will be deep-cleaned nightly.

Guest Safety Protocols:

Social distancing floor decals will be in place at the box office, kiosk, concession stand, and any other area in which guests may queue.

The number of concession registers have been reduced and reconfigured to allow for six-foot spacing between guests. All water fountains will remain closed. All popcorn containers and fountain drink cups will be single-service use only to reduce contact. Guests purchasing a refillable option will be given a new container/cup for the refill.

Menu items may be limited to ensure the safest food-handling environment possible. In-theatre service has been suspended to reduce person-to-person contact. Sealed condiments will be given out upon request.

All guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on Malco’s website as a contact-free way of obtaining tickets. Tickets will then be scanned at the usher stands or kiosks – both of which will be cleaned on a regular basis.

Groups in theatres with traditional seating arrangements will be spaced six feet apart by leaving every other row of seats empty. Theatres with recliner seats already have adequate social distancing between rows.

