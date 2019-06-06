Make a Wish Come True and Add Imagination to Your Kid’s Playtime

Tiny cottages are so trendy right now that even adults are building, and living in them!

So imagine how awesome it would be, if you were a kid, to have your own princess castle, villa, or outdoor cabin…?

And even better, you could win it, and the money from the raffle goes to grant wishes?

Sounds like a fairytale…but it’s not.





Every year, champions of the community build the most creative and magically designed playhouses…all to help make a special child’s wish come true.

Scott’s been doing ‘Make a Wish Cottages for Kids’ for about 4 years now.

I think we recognize that doing just a little bit to bring a smile to these kids’ faces, actually really not that big, you know, it’s not a lot of work considering what they’re going through.

They’re going through a pretty scary battle and some tough times, so anything we can do to provide a little happiness during that journey…it’s really a labor of love.

And these exceptional cottages are not something you can buy just anywhere.

We got together with an idea that we were going to build a house based off of the movie ‘Up’, because what kid doesn’t like the movie ‘Up’?

Obviously, bright colors, lots of balloons, cool idea, a great way to draw the eye and draw some kids in here to hopefully raise a lot of money for Make a Wish.

We really wanted to inspire something to get kids outside and get playing.

So, the theme of it was ‘Adventure Awaits’, so we really wanted kids to get out there and kind of have that outdoors experience; so we made it for boys and for girls, so they both can enjoy it.

So, there’s the outside climbing area and then we also put electricity inside, so you can do a lot of overnight trips or overnight sleepovers in it.

Honestly, a house like this retail, if somebody wanted to buy something that looks like this and is ready to go, delivered, it’s going to be about $3500.

Its about 50 man hours, total, to build it. Total cost for just the materials, not including the labor, was about $1300.

Here’s how it works, buy a ticket for $10, or 3 for $25 and that money will be used to grant a wish for a child with a life-threatening illness.

We project granting almost 70 wishes, and that’s to children right here in this community, and at the average cost of $8,000 a wish, this event is critical for us so the 70 plus wish kids will not have to wait on funding for their wish to be granted.

Once again, our builders have knocked it out of the park, they are amazing!

Did you know that wishes are proven to improve a kid’s health?

True story.

Take a chance…to make a wish come true…and maybe win some sparkle for your kid’s playtime.

What have you got to lose?

Take a chance – Make a Wish come true – win some décor for your backyard – and add an extra layer of imagination to your kid’s playtime.

The 4th annual “Cottages for Kids” fundraiser is going on now through Sunday, June 9th, when the winners will be drawn at 6pm.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to be present to win.

Find the mini village near the corner of Vogel and North Burkhardt Road, 10 am to 6 pm daily.

