Majority of Teens Feel Safe Vaping Despite Illnesses, Death

About 79 percent of teens believe vaping is healthier than smoking cigarettes, according to Harmony Healthcare IT. After surveying 1,800 users between 18 and 35, Harmony Healthcare IT found that young users are extremely attached to vaping, and half said they would find a way to obtain products even if they were banned.

On the other hand, 71 percent believe vaping is unhealthy. In fact, 56 percent of teens are considering quitting due to recent illnesses and deaths link to vaping.

Nearly half of users say they plan to quit vaping as a New Year’s Resolution.

Click here to read the full study results, including a breakdown of how much vapers spend each month on cannabis and nicotine products, and their frequency of use.

