Major Water Leak Forces Mt. Carmel City Hall to Relocate

Mt. Carmel City Hall will have to relocate due to a major water leak that was discovered in the basement.

The leak is caused by a broken water line in the men’s room upstairs in the community room sending water through the ground floor of the city hall and into the Elks.

Due to the extensive water damage, the walls will have to be torn out along with all the carpet.

It was reported that the Elks had 4 to 5 inches of standing water when the leak was found.

City Hall operations are now being moved until further notice to 631 Market Street, according to WSJD FM.

Water payments can be dropped off the current drop box or you can pay at the new temporary location.

Photo courtesy: WSJD FM

Comments

comments