Major League Baseball Set to Return in Late July

Pro Baseball in America will return in 2020.

After weeks of back and forth between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, an agreement was reached Tuesday for a 60-game regular season that will start on July 24th.

The two sides spent hours finalizing health and safety protocols for the players Tuesday evening.

Included in the 2020 season, MLB will have a COVID-19 specific inactive list for players that test positive for the virus. In recent days, 40 MLB players and staff members have tested positive. Before players can report to the spring training sites to get ready for the season, all facilities have been closed to be sanitized. Also, all personnel must test negative for COVID before being allowed to return.

Teams will begin with a 30-man roster at the start of season. Teams will be allowed to make transactions again, starting Friday at noon. The trade deadline will be August 31.

