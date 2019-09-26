Kentucky
Major Coal Company Sells Nearly All of Its Assets
A major Kentucky coal producer is preparing to sell nearly all of its assets including its mines, which employ nearly 700 workers.
A sale order has been approved and filed for Cambrian Coal. The company plans to sell assets to three companies which are expected to buy the properties across the Bluegrass.
This comes as company officials announced employees would not be paid unless the company received a $2 million deposit from one of the buyers.