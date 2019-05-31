Mainly Dry & Seasonable Weekend as June Arrives

TGIF! After what has been a warm and humid week across the Tri-State and with severe weather making headlines daily, we are in for seasonable temperatures and relatively drier conditions. We were greet by a few scattered showers across SE Illinois and Kentucky this morning, those have since moved out. Looking at a pretty decent Friday on our hands, with partly cloudy skies, temperatures will get into the upper 70s t0 around 80 with a northwest wind at 5 to 10MPH.

Tonight will be pleasant and clear with lows in the low 60s, that will set the stage for a flawless start to the weekend under mostly sunny skies and temperatures will rise into the mid 80s with a southwest wind at 5 to 10MPH. A cold front will dive southward late Saturday night, a line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front from Missouri through, North Central Illinois and Indiana where there is a threat for severe weather.

There is an isolated chance some of those storms could make it into the Tri-State Saturday night, for now most of the are will stay rain free. The front passes and northwest winds return Sunday, highs should top off in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

Dry seasonable temperatures will be with us as we start the first full week of June. Temperatures will rise back to the low to mid 80s mid week and the humidity will build back. Showers and storms also move back in Wednesday – Friday, as we could be dealing with yet another stalled out front over the region.

Comments

comments