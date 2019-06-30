Madisonville Woman Killed in Crash

Madisonville Police said one person died after a car crash at Island Ford Road and Interstate 69 just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Wilma Crowell, 85 from Madisonville died after being injured in the two-vehicle crash according to Madisonville Police Department.

Authorities said Crowell was trying to turn onto the entrance ramp of I-69 when the SUV she was driving collided with another car. According to eyewitnesses, Crowell failed to yield at the right of way to an oncoming car. That car was being driven by 37-year-old Dane Branscum.

Both Crowell and her passenger, Silas Long, 73, were transported by medical helicopters from the crash to area hospitals.

Branscum was reportedly uninjured according to police.

