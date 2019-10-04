Madisonville Woman Arrested for Hit and Run Against a Child on a Bike

A collision between a car and a juvenile on a bike has lead to an arrest in Madisonville.

According to Madisonville Police Department, 33-year-old Summer Ortiz-Neri was involved in a traffic collision in the intersection of South Main Street and West Lake Street in Madisonville.

Witnesses told police that the accident took place after 4PM Thursday, when Ortiz-Neri was facing east in the intersection when the car turned southbound, striking the juvenile. The car continued southbound from the scene.

The juvenile was transported to Baptist Health for injuries. MPD caught up to Ortiz-Neri and arrested her for leaving the scene of an accident, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and failure to produce an insurance card. She has already bonded out of Hopkins County Jail and will report to court on October 14th.

