All Madisonville Water Customers Under Boil Advisory Following Water Main Break

A major water line break has lead to a city-wide boil advisory in Madisonville.

Just after 6 A. M. Thursday morning, Madisonville Water responded to a water line break near Clark Restaurant Supply on Commerce Drive. Due to the break, all water pressure was affected throughout the city.

As crews continue to work to repair the line, all customers for Madisonville Water and North Hopkins Water are now under a boil advisory for a 24-hour period. Water pressure should return to normal in the area.

With the boil advisory, Hopkins County Schools have dismissed for the day. According to HCS, today will be SKILLS Day One for all students.

We have a crew on the scene and will have the latest throughout the day.

Comments

comments