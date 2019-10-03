Madisonville Student Arrested on Assault Charge

A Madisonville student was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a fellow student.

According to the Madisonville police, Vernon Wilson choked a student while seated at his desk. The victim claims he pushed Wilson away when he attempted to choke him again.

Wilson then started hitting the victim in the face and head with a closed fist. Officers say the victim had visible marks to his face and had a swollen left eye.

Officers arrested Wilson on a 4th degree assault charge and lodged him into the Hopkins County Jail.

He was later released on a $750 bond.

