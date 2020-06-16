Madisonville Regional Driver Licensing Office Reopening With Limited Services

Starting Wednesday, June 17, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional driver’s licensing office in Madisonville will reopen for limited services.

The reopening is part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative to safely reopen essential Executive Branch offices and services that were closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Madisonville are limited at this time to residents who meet one of the following qualifying criteria:

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

License or ID card needed for employment;

New resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

New applicant who has successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing; and

Renewal of a credential that expired before March 18, 2020, when license and permit expiration dates were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order

The same services are offered at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Frankfort, 200 Mero Street, and at the regional office in Morehead, 126 Bradley Avenue.

The Regional Driver Licensing Office, 56 Federal Place, in Madisonville, will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

Comments

comments