Madisonville Police Tase Semi Driver

A semi driver resisted arrest after several complaints about his driving and conduct at a Hopkins County Gas Station, Monday morning.

According to the Madisonville Police, semi driver Tyrone Purce, 49, was first reported by a Hanson Love’s Truck Stop employee. The employee said Purce was screaming and beating the counter.

Purce then took off in a Semi and was reported by several drivers for erratic and dangerous driving.

Police say Purce first refused to pull over and once stopped refused to calm down. Police say they were forced to tase Purce, in order to arrest him.

Once in the squad car, he continued his erractic behavior and had to be sprayed with pepper spray.

Purce is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence.

Comments

comments