Madisonville Police Officer on Paid Leave Over Allegations of Time Card Fraud

A Madisonville Police officer is on paid leave following a whistle blower complaint about time fraud. Scott Gipson, a lieutenant with the department, is under a criminal investigation related to the complaint.

Gipson alerted Chief Chris Taylor on January 17th, 2020 that he wished to retire effective January 31st, 2020. The request to retire was made after 44News put in a formal request to the City of Madisonville to review Gipson’s timecards.

When 44News started requesting additional documents related to Gipson, he was placed on leave January 22nd, 2020. A source close to the investigation revealed to 44 News that an investigation was started in November of 2019 and that Gipson was assigned to desk duty. Following a brief internal investigation by the Madisonville Police Department Chief Taylor turned over his findings to the Kentucky State Police. Despite the investigation Gipson will be allowed to retire with full benefits. If found guilty Gipson could face felony changes and jail time.

Gipson has been an officer with the department for 15 years. He was assigned to an FBI task force in Hopkinsville in 2016. The potential fraud dates back to that assignment.

Comments

comments