Madisonville Police Offer Program Mapping Camera Locations

A police program sweeping across the Tri-State is making its way to Madisonville.

Debbie Barger is one of several homeowners in Madisonville looking forward to the new police program.

“For the simple reason–if something goes wrong, they can track somebody. If somebody robs a house, or if there’s a high-speed car chase, they can see which way they go,” says Barger.

On Friday, those in the city will be able to log onto a new website to let police know that they have security cameras installed.

The Community Connection website is designed to let police know more quickly where surveillance cameras are on homes and businesses.

With the aim on cutting down the time to solve a crime and help save detectives from having to physically hunt down cameras in the area.

Madisonville joins a growing list of cities with similar programs in place with others across the Tri-State putting the idea under consideration.

Chief Billy Bolin says, “They’re a huge help. Not only for the person that lives there but for neighbors. There may be a neighbor that doesn’t have one. We see they have one, we go knock on their door, and they’ll have footage.”

Owensboro has had its camera locater sign-up site for years which follows a similar model. Like with Madisonville’s upcoming community connection website

“The eye on Owensboro program is literally just a database,” says Officer Andrew Boggess.

And there s no way for police to remotely look at cameras and footage.

“Any time that you would grant us access, it’s on a case by case basis. We don’t actually have access to the video unless we call or make contact with you and you say that it’s ok to have access. Literally we’re just asking for a name, a location, and a phone number where we can easily get ahold of you.” says Boggess.

If you re interested in being part of the voluntary program starting Friday, click here.

Comments

comments