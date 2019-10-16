Madisonville Police: Men Dump Ski Mask and Gun Out Window During Chase

A shots fired call in the 50 block of Harrig Street, led to a police chase in Madisonville, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was involved not long after the initial call.

But the driver and another man in the car refused to pull over on East Center Street. Madisonville Police pursued the vehicle onto I-69, where they say a ski mask and gun were thrown from the vehicle.

Eventually, the vehicle was stopped without any injuries. Police have identified the two men as Ahvier Lamb, 19 and Marquis McRae, 21.

The police report shows Lamb has a pending felony charge in another case and McRae has a felony conviction.

Both are facing multiple charges in this case.

