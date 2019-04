Madisonville Police are investigating an early morning shots fired call.

Officers responded to North Kentucky, and Couch street around 2 o clock Sunday morning. They say they saw a 2010 maroon Chevrolet Camaro hit with several bullet holes in the parking lot next to Rosen-wald Smith Cultural Center.

Multiple shell casings were found around and inside the car, but no injuries were reported. The investigation is still on going.

