Madisonville Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Madisonville Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Friday night.

According to a news release, police are still searching for two suspects who held up the Sunoco on West Noel Avenue.

Authorities say the suspects walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

One of the suspects had drawn a handgun, while the other stole tobacco products and cash.

Both of the suspects took off before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madisonville Police Department.

