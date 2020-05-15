Hopkins County Nursing Home Hit Hard by Coronavirus

A Hopkins County nursing home has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Of Hopkins County’s 27 total COVID-19 deaths, 22 lived at the Ridgewood Terrace nursing home. In total, 20% of the residents at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville, Kentucky, have passed away due to COVID-19.

According to a May 14 report released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), 61 residents of the nursing home have tested positive for the virus so far – which is more than half of the residents living there.

Additionally, 21 staff members of Ridgewood Terrace have also tested positive for the virus.

White House officials have strongly recommended that all nursing home residents and employees be tested for the virus.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says they’re working to test every facility now that they have the testing capacity to do so.

As of May 14, KDPH reported 7,225 statewide positive cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, with 328 total deaths.

