Madisonville North Hopkins Ready to Fight for Final Four Bid

The Kentucky State Softball Tournament will be this weekend in Lexington, and a school that has become accustomed to the big stage is Madisonville North Hopkins, as the Lady Maroons are fighting for a spot in the Final Four. John Rawlings caught up with the ball club before they head on out to John Cropp Stadium, and continue their quest toward another state title.

Since 2014 the Madisonville North Hopkins softball squad has dominated the 2nd region, capturing five of the last six titles.

“It’s always fun to win but you know it’s the dedication of the girls, that’s where it’s at,” said Madisonville North Hopkins Head softball Coach Whitney Barber. ” When you have dedicated players that work on their game in the offseason, during season, then you know you are going to have a successful team.

“We always had a good team, and a couple years ago we wanted to continue to do that as we grow,” said Madsionville North Hopkins Junior CF Courtney Peyton.

The Lady Maroons are heating up at the right time as Madisonville North Hopkins has won eight straight contests, five of them being shutouts, all while outscoring their opponents 50-6 during their winning streak.

“We were struggling but now we know we have to be strong towards the end of the season,” said Peyton. “We are just focusing on what we can control and we are really working hard on making it happen.”

“When they step in the box, they have that mindset of trying to make sure they move that runner and do their part,” said Barber.

The 2017 state champs have plenty of big time experience and hope it can help them in their match-up against Clay County, a team that has won 21 consecutive contests.

“We really don’t feel any pressure, it’s just playing the game I love,” said Madisonville North Hopkins Junior 1st Basemen Lindsey Peyton. “I’ve done it for many years so I dont feel much pressure but it is kind of stressful.”

“I think it helps when you’ve been there and you know what’s going to happen, you know what to expect,” said Courtney Peyton. “I think it helps a lot when you have experience. We want it really bad, we want to show everybody that we can do it and just prove we can go all the way.”

Madisonville North Hopkins will battle against Clay County, Friday, at 4, in Lexington.

