Madisonville North Hopkins Alum Hallum Playing Back at His Old Field

Justin Hallum grew up watching his hometown team, the Madisonville Miners, always dreaming of that opportunity to play for the OVL club. Now, after a successful freshman season at Oakland City, Hallum received a call asking if he wanted to become a Miner. Our Andrew Garcia caught up with the Madisonville North Hopkins alum as he gears up for his first season with his hometown club.

After posting a 4-2 record at Oakland City as a freshman for the Mighty Oaks, Justin Hallum is returning to his roots for summer ball.

“David Mesporte reached out to my family and said, ‘would you be interested?’ And I said, why not? I’ve always wanted to pitch for them,” said Miner RHP Justin Hallum. “I’ve watched them ever since I was little so I thought it would be a good experience.”

Although surrounded by new teammates, Hallum feels right at home playing at Elmer Kelley stadium.

“It’s fun, it’s a different experience playing with all these elite players, and I’m a lot more mature than I was in high school, I’m used to the atmosphere here so I have an advantage over these guys,” said Hallum.

That home field advantage has not kept Hallum from soaking up knowledge from his teammates.

“They are actually teaching me a lot, there is actually a lot that I don’t know obviously, and you get to know all these guys, and they help me out.”

The Madisonville North Hopkins alum relishes the chance to improve his game for the Mighty Oaks in his own back yard.

“I’m just trying to get better for next year. It is going to help me, playing against all these elite players. I’m trying to work on all my pitches and make sure I can throw all of them for strikes, in all counts, and playing against all these good players is helping me a lot, I’m learning a lot.”

