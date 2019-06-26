Madisonville Miners Ready to Win

The Madisonville Miners have a bevy of new faces on their team from players to coaches. Despite being a green team.. the Miners are hoping that this fresh slate of players can produce winning results after a losing season last year. Andrew Garcia has more with the ball club in Madisonville.

After a below .500 campaign a season ago, the Madisonville Miners are back and ready to turnover a new leaf.

“We have a lot of things that we have been working on,” said Miners first year Head Coach Joe Martinez. “We feel like we’re starting to hit our groove. It is a grind so the parity in the league is pretty good so everybody is right there at 7-8, 6-7. So we’re right there, it’s still early, and we are in the first third so we are getting into the second third of the season.”

“Overall we’ve swung the bat pretty well so far this year, but we need to be a little bit more consistent on defense and our pitching needs to be I feel a little better,” said Miners infielder Ben Teel. “But I feel like we’re swinging the bats alright.”

The Miners are lead by a new head coach and a roster with no returning players.

“We do our own recruiting so usually I recruit guys from all over the country, if we had a return guy it’s something that the organization says, ‘hey we have a guy that wants to return’ and I take a look at the guy,” said Martinez. “If he fits our needs or our philosophies, we will entertain it, but every year in summer ball, if you have one or two returners, that’s a good thing.”

“It should be tough, but to be honest with you, its been really easy getting along with these guys.” said Miners infielder Colton Olasin. “They are super cool dudes, we all love each other, big family already since day one we all clicked. I think we all went out to dinner the second night as a team and just really got to know each other so it’s been good.”

Madisonville has stressed better play on both sides of the ball as keys to its success.

“One thing we do need to work on is our defense, we need to just keep making plays, getting our pitchers in and out of there and the thing that we’ve done better is our hitting,” said Olasin. “We hit the ball and don’t strike out as much so putting the ball in play has been our thing.”

