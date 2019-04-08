Madisonville Man Indicted in Body Shop Theft Case

Hopkins County Grand Jury has indicted a person related to several theft charges from body shop work.

47-year-old David Warnick has been indicted on 11 felony counts related to theft. He is being held on $5,000 cash bail bond in Hopkins County Jail.

Warnick is the owner of “Two Guys Transmission and Auto Repair” in Madisonville. Police arrested Warnick following multiple complaints from customers that they were promised complete rebuilds of their transmissions backed by a two-year warranty. Most of the complaints from customers allege that they paid a deposit upfront before the service as well as after the completion of the job. Customers say they would pay the remaining balance and later discovered the transmissions were not rebuilt as previously agreed.

Madisonville Police said that when customers attempted to contact Warnick regarding the issues, they were unable to get ahold of him. The business has since closed its doors.

Warnick’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 13th in Hopkins County.

Comments

comments