Madisonville Man Facing Life Imprisonment for Raping Child

A Madisonville man is facing rape charges after police say he raped a six-year-old girl.

Madisonville Police say 42-year-old Michael Weaver raped the girl sometime during the summer at an undisclosed hotel room. Elizabeth Moody, 32, reportedly woke up to find her daughter bleeding and Weaver acting provocatively.

The police report says Weaver and Moody went on to other hotels with the girl, putting the child in a “position to be victimized.”

Police arrested the adults November 16 at the Madisonville Hampton Inn and were charged Thursday.

Weaver made his court appearance Friday via video arraignment. He faces up to 20 years and life in prison, for first-degree rape with a child younger than 12.

Moody was also arraigned Friday. She is charged with an unlawful transaction with a minor, through an illegal sex act.

Weaver is lodged in the Hopkins County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond. Moody’s bond $20,000 cash.

Both suspects will appear in court for another hearing on Wednesday.

Comments

comments