Madisonville Man Arrested in Double Murder Case

A Madisonville man is behind bars accused of killing two people and severely injuring another.

Jeremy Wicks, 36, has been charged with two counts of murder, assault, along with weapon and multiple drug-related charges.

Monday morning, the Madisonville Police Department were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Hodge Street in Madisonville for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers made entry inside the home and located two individuals on the floor.

The victims were identified as 43-year-old Elvis Gipson and 40-year-old Joseph Gipson.

Both victims died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A third individual, identified as 26-year-old Gunner Madison, was sent to Baptist Health for life-threatening injuries.

Evidence collected at the scene of the crime led to the arrest of Wicks.

