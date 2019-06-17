Madisonville Liquor Ordinance Does Not Pass

A city ordinance to allow Sunday Package Liquor Sale in Madisonville has been defeated during a city council meeting Monday.

The vote ended with a 3-3 tie. Madisonville mayor, republican Kevin Cotton had the chance to break the tie but declined to vote, ending the measure in a tie.

The amendment would have allow stores to sale alcohol from Noon to midnight on Sunday in Madisonville. It would also allow restaurants and clubs to increase the hours to sell alcohol by the drink from Noon to Midnight as well, instead of 1 PM to 10 PM which is what currently stands.

The amendment would have also increased the regulatory license fee to sell alcohol to 5 percent.

Comments

comments