Madisonville Hosting Free Medical Clinic

Madisonville community volunteers are teaming up to help care for people in the community who may need a little assistance.

A comprehensive health care event is set to take place this weekend, and it’s free to the public.

More than 300 volunteers will be on hand Saturday and Sunday, offering not just exams but dental and vision work as well.

The Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps is partnering with Grace Warehouse Church for the first time this year, and volunteers spent the day Friday preparing for the turnout.

Medical professionals from physicians to dentists and eye doctors will be on hand through both days.

Those looking to come can get everything from teeth filled and extracted, to glasses made on site.

Church leaders say they’re ready to see healing in the community.

“I’m just looking so forward to seeing hurting people, people that have pain with their teeth coming in and getting some relief from that pain. People that need glasses that can’t afford it coming in and leaving here with glasses. Our school systems are so excited because of the kids that need glasses and some can’t afford it. I want to see those needs met,” said Pastor Gary Bennett

There are also opportunities for those looking to volunteer to work.

More information can be found here.

Comments

comments