Madisonville Community College Signs School Resource Officer Contract

Madisonville Community College, the City of Madisonville and the Madisonville Police Department signed a memorandum of understanding forming the region’s first post-secondary School Resource Officer to work on MCC’s Madisonville Campus.

The agreement, signed by Joe Blue, MCC’s Director of Public Protection in a ceremony Friday at Madisonville’s City Council Chambers, solidified Blue’s role as SRO.

Blue, who’s been working in law enforcement for 27 years, will be employed by the Madisonville Police Department and will serve full-time as a SRO on MCC’s Madisonville campus.

“This partnership will extend our reach beyond K-12 schools to provide a safe learning environment to Madisonville’s largest educational campus,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. Chief Chris Taylor, Madisonville Police Department further explained “all of our school resource officers ensure a safe and secure campus while mentoring students. Extending the SRO program to reach college students will only reap benefits for our community.” According to the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), for every dollar invested in a school resource officer program, a minimum of $11.13 of social and economic value was created.

Additional benefits of an on-campus school resource officer include prevention or minimization of property damage in the school and surrounding areas; prevention of student injuries and even death due to violence, drug overdoses, etc; reduction of the likelihood that a student will get a criminal record; and Increase in feelings of safety among students and staff.

