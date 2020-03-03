Madisonville City Council Accepts Letters of Interest for Vacant Ward 6 Seat

Madisonville City Council will be accepting letters of interest from any individual wishing to fill a vacant Ward 6 council seat to represent the citizens in Ward 6.

This vacancy comes with the passing of former-council member Bobby Johnson, who is remembered as a dedicated community servant, who was called brave, unselfish and caring by those who knew him.

Candidates must reside within the boundaries of Ward 6 and be willing to fulfill the unexpired term of former-council member Bobby Johnson which ends December 31, 2020.

Be advised – the names of those that file a letter of interest will be released to the public and may be discussed in public by the City Council.

Letters of interest will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, and should be sent to Madisonville City Council, c/o Kim Blue, P.O. Box 705, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431.

