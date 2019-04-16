Madisonville to Become Second Chance Employer

Inmates seeking a second chance at employment can do so through a new program launched by the City of Madisonville. Mayor Kevin Cotton announced Tuesday that new hiring procedures are being adopted in order to become a Second Chance Employer.

Through this initiative, the City will be working in conjunction with Hopkins County Jail to employ inmates before their release. The program aims to establish work ethnic in inmates, help further skill sets and allow them to potentially have established employment upon their release.

Applicants for the Second Chance Employer program can have a drug-related offense or non-payment of child support. Applicants must be Community Custody Level inmates (meaning that the individual has not committed a heinous crime). Individuals who have been convicted of sexual assault, aggravated assault/harassment or child abuse are not accepted.

For more information on how to apply, contact Melissa Phaup at City Hall at (270) 824-2100.

Comments

comments