Madisonville Assisted Living Facility Creates Hug Station

Some Madisonville nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

One nursing home even seeing over 60 of its residents contracting the coronavirus, leading to more than 20 deaths.

And this caused assisted living facilities in the county to take extreme precaution.

“For the last three months, our residents have been quarantined inside the building,” said Maria Lee, co-founder of The Paragon in Madisonville. “They haven’t been able to have any one-on-one communication or visits with their family.”

This extreme caution led to family members and loved ones having to see each other with windows in between them.

But now regulations have began to slowly be lifted in the state of Kentucky and now residents can see their family as long as six feet of social distancing is kept between each other.

But Lee knew that one thing that loved ones missed the most was the ability to touch and embrace their loved ones, so she came up with a solution.

“This is our hug station,” said Lee. “We wanted to have a way for them to be able to physically touch each other and still be safe. It’s a good way for people to actually get close enough to feel those arms around you.”

Physical touch has been a thing of the past at assisted living facilities, like Paragon, due to the coronavirus, but with this new hug machine, a mother and daughter got to embrace each other for the first time in over three months.

“It means a lot,” said Evelyn Keeton, resident at Paragon. “I got very excited.”

“We have talked, but we have not touched in months,” said Karen Palmer, daughter of Keeton. “This is exciting.”

The hug station was put up on Monday for visitors and loved ones to get to hug one another and Lee makes sure to disinfect the station after every use.

