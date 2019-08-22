Madisonville Announces Details Regarding Kidapalooza Event

Even though summer is coming to an end doesn’t mean the fun has to end too. The City of Madisonville will be hosting the 12th annual Kidapalooza on Saturday, October 19th in the downtown area.

Officials with Madisonville say the event is undergoing major changes and will be combined with a fall festival to appeal to the

entire family.

This year, the City of Madisonville has decided to waive all vendor fees for activity booths, vendor booths, food vendors, retail vendors, and crat vendors.

