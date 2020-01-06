Macy’s Owensboro Store to Close After 22 Years in Business

Department store chain Macy’s has decided to close down the Macy’s store located in the Towne Square Mall in Owensboro, Kentucky.

A clearance sale will begin at the Owensboro location beginning in January 2020, lasting for approximately 8 to 12 weeks.

For those in positions of employment at the Macy’s Owensboro location, Regular, non-seasonal workers who were unable to be placed at a different Macy’s store location are eligible for severance, as well as outplacement resources.

“The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is proud to have served the Owensboro community over the past 22 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at nearby Macy’s Evansville store and online at macys.com,” a Macy’s spokesperson said in a statement.

