Macy’s Evansville Location Reopens to in-Person Shoppers

On Monday, May 11, Macy’s Evansville store located in Evansville’s Eastland Mall will open back up to in-person shoppers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Store officials say new precautions have been introduced to keep shoppers safe.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Eastland,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe.”

The newly introduced safety precautions at Macy’s include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s employees have also been asked to wear facemasks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department store company will also offer contact-free curbside pickup. Items bought for Store Pick-Up on macys.com or the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Most orders placed by Noon will be available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after Noon will be ready the following business day.

Customers can call Macy’s Eastland at (812) 473-9244 once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location.

The reopening of Macy’s Evansville location to in-person traffic comes alongside the reopening of several other retailers within Eastland Mall, as part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s phased reopening plan for Indiana.

Comments

comments