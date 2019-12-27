Lyft & Logan’s Promise Offer Free New Year’s Rides

In partnership with rideshare company Lyft, Logan’s Promise is offering free cab rides on New Year’s Eve.

Residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Posey County can get a free ride by using the special Lyft code “LOGANSPROMISE”.

The offer will start at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, lasting until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The free ride will cover a trip that would normally cost up to $25, but cannot be used to go from bar to bar.

The rides are in honor of Logan Brown – a Reitz High School student killed by a drunk driver in March of 2015.

Logan’s Promise was set up to bring awareness to drinking and driving.

