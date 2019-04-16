Lyft Drivers Now Have to Pass Daily Background Checks & Other Verification

Lyft drivers must pass a yearly background check, but now the company says it will monitor drivers daily for any criminal convictions disqualifying them from driving with Lyft.

“I’ve actually been doing this for two years, and not once have I ever had an issue of feeling uncomfortable,” says Lyft driver Maria McClure.

Lyft is taking a closer look at passenger safety after a college student Samantha Josephson was murdered when a man posed as her ride-hailing service driver. The parents of the Josephson are reportedly calling for more action to ensure passengers are getting into the correct cars. Some Lyft car’s have LED lights with names displayed, while others are just plain cars with maybe a logo in the window.

“It all depends on what type of information is public information, what is private. And we should be able to know something,” says McClure.

Waiting for a ride in the dark can be tough for a person to clearly see who is actually behind the wheel. On top of drivers having to show a recent photo, riders can now tell the Lyft driver to show proof that they are carrying an approved driver’s license before actually getting into the car. This extra verification process of combining the drivers license with the photo ID is said to help detect fraud, or mistaken identity.One Evansville Lyft driver says they don’t mind daily background checks for safety.

“We have to, but that is because we deal with different customers every single day,” says McClure.

Some ride-hailing drivers even have a camera in their car to protect both the driver and the passenger.

McClure says, “a lot of times I have a video recorder. Having that in here also deters, it’s a deterrent.”

Lyft says they will receive immediate alerts if a driver fails a daily background check, and that will result in the driver being banned. This new policy does not replace the annual required background check.

