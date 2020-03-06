Luke Bryan to Perform at the Ford Center in Evansville

Country music artist Luke Bryan will be making a stop at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville as part of his 2020 “Proud to Be Right Here” tour, featuring Morgan Wallen as a special guest on the tour, along with openers, Runaway June.

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., Bryan’s latest tour will make a stop at the Ford Center which is located at 1 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Evansville, Indiana.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on March 13, at 10:00 a.m. and will be available through Ticketmaster.

Bryan plans to release his seventh studio album titled “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” on April 24.

You can find tickets for the event and a live countdown to the beginning of ticket sales on Ticketmaster’s website here.

Upcoming dates and more information on the “Proud to Be Right Here” tour can also be viewed on Facebook.

