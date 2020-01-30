The Luck of the Irish Is Back!

You don’t have to be Irish to join in the fun!

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, is excited to announce that everyone’s favorite party band, The Crashers, will again be providing the live music for ShamRock Bash on Saturday, March 14 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Crashers are a crowd favorite and always put on a great show! This event has grown every year, so we are looking forward to another fun event!

Doors will open at 6:00pm, and The Crashers will take the stage at 8:00pm.

Concessions and full bar will be available on site with plenty o’ tasty food, and of course for St. Patrick’s Day, green beer.

A special TV viewing area will also be set up to catch all of the action of the basketball tournament.

Please note the event is for ages 21 and over only.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10am for $10 per person.

However a “Lucky 7” promotion will offer tickets at $7 until 10pm, February 14.

Reserved tables of 10 will be $150.

All tickets will be available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center, and to charge by phone at 270.297.9932.

