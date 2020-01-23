The home of the Indianapolis Colts is now a sensory inclusive venue.

Lucas Oil Stadium was awarded a certification as a sensory inclusive venue by the national nonprofit KultureCity.

Lucas Oil Stadium now offers sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads for guests who feel overwhelmed but want to stay engaged in the game or event they are attending.

Patrons will still have access to a designated quiet space within the stadium if a quieter environment is needed.

“Our team is thrilled to provide sensory inclusive enhancements to the Lucas Oil Stadium experience,” said Eric Neuburger, stadium director at Lucas Oil Stadium. “With the training our staff received and our new sensory bags from KultureCity, we now can provide an opportunity for all guests to experience everything our world-class venue has to offer at their own pace and comfort level.”

Fans who wish to utilize the new sensory bags can check them out from the Guest Services Kiosk located behind Section 121.

For further information about this new experience at Lucas Oil Stadium, guests are encouraged to download the free KultureCity app or call (317) 262-8600.

The sensory bags are available for all events at the stadium, not just Colts games.

