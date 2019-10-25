Lucas Oil Center Hosted ‘Cure for Kelly’ Fundraiser

A local business is working to raise money for a Tri-State family. Lucas Oil Center hosted their ‘Cure for Kelly’ fundraiser benefit for Kelly Connor who is battling cancer.

Connor has been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, but the cost of treatments is expensive. The oil center joined the Connor family at Tri-State Speedway to share Connor’s story and reach out to the racing community for support.

Organizers say they’re glad they could help support a good cause.

Lucas Oil Center Special Events Coordinator April Maxey says, “Our car wash employees are actually donating all of their tips for the day to Kelly’s family, so that’s huge so it’s not just management every employee has adopted this and I just think it’s so great.”

Lucas Oil Center will be donating 20 percent of all sales made from their facilities.

