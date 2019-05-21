Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to Dedicate New Diorama Hall

The Indiana Military Museum will be hosting a formal ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for the museum’s newly opened Diorama Hall.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will dedicate the 28,000 square foot facility on Friday, May 31st at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held in the new Diorama Hall.

Back in March 2017, the IMM received a $250,000 “Destination Development Grant from the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. The matching grant requirements fueled a capital campaign that raised over a million dollars to-date towards the completion of the two-year Diorama Hall project.

Comments

comments