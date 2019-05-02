Lt. Gov. Crouch Wants to See Guarantee Pay Increase for Teachers

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch says she wants to guarantee pay increases for Teachers across the Hoosier State.

While the state budget this year focused on school districts hoping for the increase there was no guarantee the money would be put toward raises.

Crouch hopes the general assembly will tackle that guarantee for teachers pay in two years when the budget is discussed again.

“Short term, we did provide an additional $70 million to school corporations that we hope ends up in teacher’s pockets,” said Crouch. “But long term, the governor has created a commission to actually look at what we can do to increase the pay of teachers in the next budget session.”

Crouch went on to say, teachers are vital to the development of children and should be paid a fair wage.

