LST 325 Museum and Visitor Center Opening Saturday

The new LST 325 Museum and Visitors Center will be open as of Saturday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Starting Saturday, the museum and visitors center will be open seven days a week.

LST 325 Museum and Visitors Center Hours of Operation:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 4:00 p.m.

The historic ship moved down the Ohio River on June 13 to its new location across from Tropicana Evansville.

Evansville city leaders approved the relocation of the LST 325 back in October 2019.

