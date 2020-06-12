LST 325 Moving June 13

For LST 325 Chief Cook Owen Chapman, the Navy is in his blood and he’s returning to the water, volunteering on the World War II Ship.

A staple of historical tours since 2005, the ship is moving from Marina Pointe after nine years, just down the Ohio River near The Tropicana at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13th.

“I served on an LST like this in Vietnam,” said the Navy Veteran. “This is an important piece of history — there’s lot of things to learn.”

The reason behind their move?

“We’re hoping to be more visible,” Chapman said. “We’re hoping to get more visitors on board.”

And running the LST, is a vibrant crew of over 40 volunteers.

“We come from all different places,” Chapman said. “We have medics. We have a rocket scientist on board who works for NASA. We have a lot of people from Iowa. We have farmers.”

And the LST crew is taking safety very seriously.

“Were following all EPA requirements that we have a fogger on board,” Chapman said. “We’ve fogged all the living departments and community areas on board the ship. We are constantly disinfecting. We are extremely careful in the galley — we wear masks and gloves in the galley.”

As for now, the plan is to start hosting tours again on June 27th.

