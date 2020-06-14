LST 325 Moves to Downtown Location:

On Saturday Morning, the LST 325 departed Marina Point for its new home off Riverside Drive.

“We have a good relationship with Tropicana and the city of Evansville. I’ll tell you right now that I think this ship has really been good for Evansville and I know that Evansville has been good for this ship. Now it’s time for a move to a little bit nicer place and that place that we’re going to move to is going to be much much nicer. You can’t miss it, you come up Riverside and right on the side of the building you see LST 325,” said LST 325 tour guide Charles Luecke.



The ship’s board or directors made the call to move to the new location, a decision made as they aim to attract even more tourists.

“Location location location, that’s it. Down there we’re closed 30 percent of the year December through April first just because there’s no people and down here there’s obviously people around the clock really so what was necessary was to find the Tropicana boat a place to go and it did and so that opened the door for us,” said LST 325 board of directors member Chris Donahue.

Moving forward the next phase involves preparing the ship so that tourists can come aboard for tours again.

“The biggest thing over there is being on the walkway. It’s going to be really nice to have people walk by our location to be a part of the downtown buzz, we’re a little bit isolated back here and to be down there in front of the Tropicana, I just think that’s going to be much better for the atmosphere we have to operate in,” said Luecke.



“We’ll open the visitor center, June 27th, we’ve still got some work to do in there and we’re a little bit behind schedule up there because of the pandemic and other things. That’ll happen here in two weeks and basically we’ll begin with Tropicana in organizing. We hope to see a lot more military reunions because now we have the facilities to do it and that’s a big thing of what I’m looking forward to. 76-77 years later after Sicily, Salerno, Omaha beach on D-Day it finally gets to rest for a while now, said Donahue.



