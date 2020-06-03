LST 325 to Move Down Ohio River June 13

In ten days, the famous LST 325 will move down the Ohio River, across from Tropicana Evansville.

In Oct. 2019, Evansville city leaders approved the relocation and sublease agreement for the LST.

The move will take place on Jun. 13 at 10 a.m. The LST will take the place of the former Riverboat Casino.

Upon relocating, the ship will remain closed until further notice from officials.

The tentative schedule for the opening of the new building and the public will be on Jun. 27. Arraignments are still be made for the grand opening.