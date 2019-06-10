Lower Humidity & Drier Conditions Roll Into the Tri-State

We say so long to the scattered showers and storms that plagued us over the past few days and hello to drier conditions, lower humidity and below normal temperatures. A cold front will be moving through and you will feel a difference in the humidity levels by Monday afternoon. Those conditions are likely to continue most of the week with limited rain chances. Following some morning clouds, expecting clear skies by Monday afternoon, breezy conditions with a few gusts out of the north, northwest at 20-30 MPH. Highs will top off in the upper 70s to around 80.

A clear and pleasant night on tap, with calm winds temperatures will fall to the low to mid 50s. High pressure settles in Tuesday as mostly sunny skies stick around and highs once again will top off in the upper 70s to around 80. Overall the week will be relatively dry and cooler. Temperatures this time of year average around 84 degrees, will be running some 10 to 15 degrees below average throughout the week.

Some minor rain chances move back into the Tri-State late Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Aside from that the cooler temperatures and low humidity levels will continue through the week. By the weekend temperatures rise back into the 80s, humidity levels go up and rain chances increase through Father’s Day.

Comments

comments