Low Number of Coronavirus Cases and Deaths Reported in Kentucky

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Kentucky is reporting 11,945 statewide coronavirus cases and 493 statewide deaths.

On Thursday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 62 new cases and nine deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday include 74-, 80- and 85-year-old men from Boone County; a 69-year-old man from Fayette County; a 75-year-old man from Gallatin County; 68- and 93-year-old men from Jefferson County; and a 63-year-old woman and 81-year-old man from Kenton County.

A large portion of Kentucky’s positive cases is listed in Jefferson County, with 3,229 positive cases in the county, and 172 deaths.

At least 3,379 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus

Click here for more coronavirus data in Kentucky.

Related content:

Comments

comments